Afghan Peace Talks: US and Taliban resume talks in Doha
02:02
World
Senior US and Taliban negotiators are meeting in Doha to discuss peace in Afghanistan. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Doha on Sunday for the four-day talks. More than 4-thousand civilians were killed in Afghanistan last year but it's hoped the Taliban can reach a deal with the government in Kabul to end the violence. TRT World correspondent Ali Mustafa reports from Doha in Qatar. #Taliban, #US, #Afghanistan
February 26, 2019
