Unpromised Lands, Istanbul Fellowship Programme & Collage By Women | Full Episode | Showcase
25:30
World
In this episode of Showcase; Unpromised Lands 0:46 Istanbul Fellowship Programme 04:13 Ed Nawotka, the Bookselling and International News Editor at Publishers Weekly & Claudia Kaiser, the Vice President of Business Development for the Frankfurt Book Fair 07:43 Shortcuts 17:49 Collage By Women 19:26 Sarah Eisenlohr Collage Artist, graphic designer 20:35 #Women #Exhibition #Showcase
March 1, 2019
