America in Decline | Bigger Than Five
What impact has President Trump’s ‘America First’ policy had on US global influence? Bigger Than Five examines America's decline and the new world order. Guests: Corey Lewandowski Manager of Donald Trump's presidential campaign Vali Nasr Dean of the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and senior fellow in foreign policy at Brookings Institution Fred Fleitz President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy #AmericaFirst #DonaldTrump #BiggerThanFive
March 13, 2019
