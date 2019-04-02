POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
“KFC-reject” becomes China’s richest man- gives great career advice!
As the founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba, Jack Ma has become China's richest man. What is the key to his success? and how can you use Alibaba to make extra cash?! We speak to a shipping company who says it's easy. Also, how to do business in China. We speak to a leading business coach who was the first Westerner to be invited into the exclusive China Entrepreneur Club. You won't believe how much money they control. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #JackMa #Alibaba
April 2, 2019
