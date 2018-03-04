POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oscars 2018: Preparations underway for Hollywood's big night
The 90th Academy Awards are due to get under way in Los Angeles on Sunday. This year, Hollywood's been rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the 'MeToo' and 'TimesUp' movements. The 'OscarsSoWhite' campaign is also calling for movie executives to recognise contributions from more people of colour. Hollywood watchers say the industry has heard the call, and claim a sea change will be played-out at the Oscars. Frances Read reports from Hollywood.
March 4, 2018
