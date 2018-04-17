Culture Share

The Bureau of Unspecified Services | Exhibitions | Showcase

The Bureau of unspecified services, an exhibition currently underway in Istanbul, is trying to get to the root of the importance of art. The unusually titled show named after a phrase from David Foster Wallace's novel 'Infinite Jest', contains a collection of artworks that explores the various arenas in which art is viewed and ultimately judged. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went in search of the truth.