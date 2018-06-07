POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point: PKK’s Kill List
Focal Point: PKK’s Kill List
PKK…A Kurdish separatist group that has waged a forty-year war against Turkey. The ensuing violence claimed the lives of forty thousand people including 7000 civilians. The group is now recognized as a terrorist organization by the US, EU and Turkey. We take an inside look at the PKK’s reign of terror and how they used fear and intimidation to silence Kurdish voices who opposed their ideology. This is the story of the Kurdish people on PKK’s kill list. #FocalPoint #pkk #Kurdish
June 7, 2018
