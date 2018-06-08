Osman Hamdi Bey: Beyond Vision | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
He's best known for his painting 'the Tortoise Trainer'. But for the past two years, curators, academicians and others associated with a museum in Istanbul have mustered the help of modern technology to take a much closer look at one of the Ottoman Era's most prominent artists, Osman Hamdi Bey. And they have now put their findings on display in an exhibit that reveals many interesting facts about the painter. Nursena Tuter brings us that story.
June 8, 2018
