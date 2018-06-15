World Share

Turkish Diaspora special | Turkey Elections 2018

Strait Talk heads to Germany and the Netherlands where there's a signification population of Turks, who will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1