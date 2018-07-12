POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Roma’s renewed persecution | Zimbabwe’s corruption crackdown | Women’s rights in Iran
51:50
World
The Roma’s renewed persecution | Zimbabwe’s corruption crackdown | Women’s rights in Iran
One of Europe's largest minorities faces renewed persecution as the Italian government threatens to expel the Roma from the country. Could thousands really be forced out? Also Zimbabwe's president says he's recovered millions of dollars in stolen funds. Is Emmerson Mnangagwa delivering on his campaign promises by tackling corruption? And in Iran, a woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for removing her headscarf.
July 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?