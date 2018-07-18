POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Kadikoy Mural Festival | Street Art | Showcase
Since the beginning of time, humankind has used everything from rock cliffs and caves to express thoughts or record history. From simple line drawings to detailed murals, The annual Kadikoy Mural Festival is one such event that displays the extent to which this art forms has evolved over millennia. Showcase's Sharaz Ali ventured to one of Istanbul’s hippest neighbourhoods to see how the idea is playing out.
July 18, 2018
