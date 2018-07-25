POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind | Cinema | Showcase
02:55
Culture
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind | Cinema | Showcase
Robin Williams was one of the most loved entertainers of his time. HIs adrenaline filled performances both on stage and on screen have received wide critical acclaim. Despite being in the public eye, the Clown Prince of Hollywood unexpectedly took his life in 2014 and filmmaker Marina Zenovich hopes that 'Come Inside My Mind' will help audiences understand the man behind the smoke screen and champion Williams and his legacy.
July 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?