Should US curtail military aid to Egypt?
The Trump administration has released $195 million in military aid to Egypt that was frozen last year because of human rights concerns. A US official says they recognise the steps Egypt has taken to improve the situation. But President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s government has been criticized by international rights groups for cracking down on civil society groups and eroding democracy. So why has Washington changed its tune? Guests Amr Magdi – Human Rights Watch researcher for Middle East and North Africa Mostafa Ragab – Founder of Egyptian Association in the UK
August 3, 2018
