World Share

US diplomat 'blocked Saudi invasion of Qatar'

The investigative website 'The Intercept' is reporting that Saudi Arabia, backed by the UAE, had plans to invade Qatar. The article says the only reason the invasion didn't happen last year was because of Rex Tillerson, who at the time was the US Secretary of State. The Intercept reports Tillerson heard about the plans from Qatari intelligence, and that his pressure on the Saudis and Emiratis to back down so incensed them, that it may have cost him his job. In March, US President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Twitter, one week before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman arrived at the White House. Guest Salman al Ansari – Saudi writer and political commentator Martin Reardon – Senior Director of Qatar International Academy for Security Studies