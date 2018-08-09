POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US diplomat 'blocked Saudi invasion of Qatar'
11:29
World
US diplomat 'blocked Saudi invasion of Qatar'
The investigative website 'The Intercept' is reporting that Saudi Arabia, backed by the UAE, had plans to invade Qatar. The article says the only reason the invasion didn't happen last year was because of Rex Tillerson, who at the time was the US Secretary of State. The Intercept reports Tillerson heard about the plans from Qatari intelligence, and that his pressure on the Saudis and Emiratis to back down so incensed them, that it may have cost him his job. In March, US President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Twitter, one week before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman arrived at the White House. Guest Salman al Ansari – Saudi writer and political commentator Martin Reardon – Senior Director of Qatar International Academy for Security Studies
August 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?