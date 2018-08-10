World Share

Is Al Qaeda being used to fight Houthis?

The Saudi coalition in Yemen has allegedly recruited Al Qaeda fighters in its battle against Houthi rebels. An investigation by the Associated Press alleges Riyadh's secret deals with Al Qaeda are known to Washington, and the US military has even held off on drone strikes to allow Al Qaeda members to leave areas that the coalition then claims to have liberated from the terror group. This is the same Al Qaeda the Americans and Saudis are officially fighting across the Middle East, and which attacked the United States seventeen years ago on 9/11. Guests Shelia Carapico, professor of political science at the University of Richmond Hussain Albukhaiti, journalist