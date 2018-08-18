POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia's Troubled Waters: Truth and Dignity Commission
02:47
World
Tunisia's Troubled Waters: Truth and Dignity Commission
For more than 60 years, Tunisia's ruling dictators have been accused of serious human rights violations - including murder, torture and illegal imprisonment. After the regime was overthrown during the 2011 revolution, a commission was established to investigate alleged crimes. But many victims fear the current Government is preventing the truth from being exposed. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports.
August 18, 2018
