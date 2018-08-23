POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malaysian PM warns of 'new colonialism' | Money Talks
07:28
BizTech
Malaysian PM warns of 'new colonialism' | Money Talks
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has cancelled billions of dollars' worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects during an official visit to China. He says Malaysia risks going bankrupt if the projects go ahead. The country is deeply in debt and Mahathir is trying to get its economy back on track. Samantha Vadas is following the visit from Beijing, where Mahathir has also called for fairer trade and warned against a new kind of colonialism. For more on this, we speak to Ann Lee, CEO of a new technology investment consortium, Coterie, and author of the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?"
August 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?