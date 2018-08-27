POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Akira Kurosawa | Showcase Special
12:32
Culture
Akira Kurosawa | Showcase Special
As far as masters of cinema go, Akira Kurosawa is arguably the most important name to emerge from the Far East. The director's body of work, which spans almost six decades, not only changed the Japanese film industry but also helped reshape cinema in the West. To honour the 68th anniversary of his timeless classic, Rashomon, we bring you a thorough examination of Kurosawa's philosophy and legacy. And to delve even deeper into the myth of Akira Kurosawa, we're joined by Professor of Cinema Studies, Stephen Price who has authored books described to be comprehensive studies on this master of the art, including books on Kurosawa as Kurosawa at 100 and The Warrior's Camera: The Cinema of Akira Kurosawa.
August 27, 2018
