World Share

Would repealing India’s Article 35A trigger chaos in Kashmir?

Article 35A of India’s constitution it gives long-term residents of Jammu and Kashmir special benefits when it comes to employment, education and land ownership. But a small NGO allegedly linked to India's ruling BJP has called for the law to be abolished. They say its preferential treatment is unfair. But many Kashmiris fear that without this law the territory would be overrun by outsiders and the Muslim majority could be under threat. Now India’s top court is set to decide. Shoaib Hassan reports.