Could India end up building settlements in Kashmir?
17:18
World
If India's top court decides to repeal Article 35A of the constitution, many Kashmiris fear it would pave the way for Hindu nationalists to build ‘Israeli-style settlements’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Others argue the current law is unconstitutional, creates a subclass of citizens, and needs to change. But critics say the push to remove Article 35A is politically motivated. So, should the Supreme Court repeal it? Guests Salman Anees Soz - Member of the opposition Indian National Congress party Sudhanshu Mittal – Member of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
August 30, 2018
