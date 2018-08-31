World Share

Will the UN's charge of genocide against Myanmar officials stop crimes against the Rohingya?

Investigators working for the UN's top human rights body said that Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims, taking the unusual step of identifying six by name among those behind deadly, systematic crimes against the ethnic minority. Guests Maung Zarni - Burmese dissident and the co-author of 'the Slow Burning Genocide of Myanmar's Rohingya" Selman Aksunger - Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Istanbul Center of International Law