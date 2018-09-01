POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Argentinian president asks IMF to speed up bailout funds | Money Talks
07:35
BizTech
Argentinian president asks IMF to speed up bailout funds | Money Talks
Argentina has plunged deeper into financial crisis. The central bank hiked interest rates to 60% - the highest in the world - in an attempt to save the free-falling peso that has dived more than 45% this year. President Mauricio Macri appealed to the International Monetary Fund for an early release of bailout funds to restore confidence in the economy against the wishes of many Argentinians, as Laila Humairah reports. Remi Piet, senior director at management consulting firm, Americas Market Intelligence joined the discussion.
September 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?