BizTech Share

Moody's downgrades 20 Turkish financial firms | Money Talks

The Turkish lira fell again, as markets tried to find their footing after a week-long holiday. The currency tumbled 2% against the dollar on Wednesday. It dropped after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded almost two dozen Turkish financial institutions and maintained its negative outlook on the banking sector. For more, we spoke to Taha Arvas, financial columnist for the Turkish news outlet, Daily Sabah.