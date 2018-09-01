World Share

Palestinian Refugees: US to cut all funding to Palestinian aid agency

The US says it's cutting all funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. The State Department described the agency as 'irredeemably flawed', and has criticised other countries for not offering enough financial support. Germany has said it will increase its contribution and has called on other nations to do the same. Jemima Walker has more. #USAid #Palestine #RefugeeAid