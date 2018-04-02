What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Money Talks: Arcade transports gamers to virtual worlds

Anime cartoons can transport viewers into magical worlds with a particularly Japanese flavour. A software company has opened an arcade in Tokyo that allows gamers to become part of these fantasy realms. Mayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world