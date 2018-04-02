POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: The Data Economy
A new resource is flooding the world. And the taps are permanently on. Our data - that's everything we do in our daily lives, watched by someone or something - is being mined for money. But what is fueling this new digital gold rush? It's a resource that flows down the pipelines of the information Superhighway. It's stored and sifted and every day it grows bigger and more valuable. The power of data is just being realised and with it comes great opportunity. New business, new infrastructure but perhaps most important of all, new economics...
April 2, 2018
