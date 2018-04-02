Politics Share

Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics

The announcement wasn't supposed to be made until September, but rather than waiting, Paris and LA have agreed on who will host the summer Olympic games first. LA's decision to back out of 2024, and instead opt for 2028 has certainly got a few Parisians smiling - but as Semra Hunter tells us, it could well be a win-win-win for all involved.