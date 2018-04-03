POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: China's One Belt One Road Project
China's One Belt One Road is adding a new dimension in the increasingly changing world. One Belt One Road revives a series of ancient trade routes to link more than 60 countries and third of world's GDP. This trillion dollar project will be financed by the Chinese loans. Where does Turkey fit in all this?
April 3, 2018
