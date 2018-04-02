Roundtable: Editing Humanity

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Better, stronger, disease-free humans. Editing human DNA could save lives and enhance them. But should we be playing god? Genes determine our health, looks, the way we function. They're the ingredients for life. The idea that we could one day change them is an exciting prospect, but also an ethical minefield. As science moves closer towards gene editing, the concern is that it could go too far and even create a new elite group of enhanced humans. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
