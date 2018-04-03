POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Turkey's proposal for the UN reforms explainer
The United Nations has entered its 72nd year. It was formed to prevent the breakout of another world war. But has it been successful? Here's what Turkey has been proposing to make the UN more efficient and democratic. Usmaan Lone explains Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
