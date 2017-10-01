World Share

Turkey-Somalia Relations: Largest Turkish overseas military base opens

The Somali government has welcomed a new Turkish military base in Mogadishu. It says the base will help with peacekeeping in the country. It also includes an academy that will offer education to Somali cadets. Ahmed al Burai reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #Somalia #TurkeySomalia