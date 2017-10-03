POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Open Mosque Day: Germany's mosques open their doors to public
Open Mosque Day: Germany's mosques open their doors to public
On the same day every year, around a thousand mosques in Germany invite people from different faiths to have a look inside and learn about Islam. This year's Open Mosque Day comes on the heels of German elections in which an anti-immigrant party captured almost thirteen percent of the vote. Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin. #OpenMosqueDay #Mosque #Berlin Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
