Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife in Istanbul
03:06
Culture
Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife in Istanbul
He is a musical and political icon in the Middle East..... Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife brought his magic to Istanbul last week and we had the chance to sit down with him to talk about his latest composition "Chants of the East" and how art can change the world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 15, 2018
