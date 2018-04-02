POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mexico Water Harvest: Urban island stores water and prevents flooding
Mexico Water Harvest: Urban island stores water and prevents flooding
One city that experiences climate extremes is the capital of Mexico. Its tropical climate produces wet and dry seasons and causes water issues at both extremes. Alasdair Baverstock has been to see a new system in Mexico City, which developers say has the solution to both problems. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
