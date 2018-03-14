POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nepal retunes to traditional music
02:10
Culture
Nepal retunes to traditional music
Some people say that the more technology advances, the smaller and more homogenized the world becomes. But it's also the reason artists around the globe are more eager than ever to go back to the roots of their craft. One example is in Nepal, where musicians are turning their backs on Western musical trends, and embracing more traditional ways of playing. Let's find out more… Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?