POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Modern Turkish cinema: From past to present
02:43
Culture
Modern Turkish cinema: From past to present
Today on Showcase, we're shining the spotlight on Turkey's film industry. Coming from humble beginnings, it is now being seen as a major player on the world stage. With its rich content and high production standards, the demand for Turkish productions continues to grow and show no signs of slowing down. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?