Pakistan Protests: Hundreds demanded resignation of law minister
02:58
World
Pakistan Protests: Hundreds demanded resignation of law minister
In Pakistan over the past few weeks, a hardline religious group had been demanding the resignation of the country's law minister and threatening violence if he didn't step aside. It was protesting against an amendment to the public oath of office, that it considers blasphemous. The government responded with force to disperse the protesters. In the end, a deal was reached with the help of the military. TRT World's Strait Talk presenter Ali Mustafa reports from Pakistan on the protest that has shaken the government. #KhadimHussainRizvi #Rizvi #HussainRizviFuneral
December 2, 2017
