Money Talks: Turkey turns to tech to empower women and refugees
02:55
BizTech
Money Talks: Turkey turns to tech to empower women and refugees
Gender inequality affects women regardless of their economic status or where they live. But for women in refugee camps, that problem is amplified. In Istanbul, the United Nations Development Programme is looking to technology to narrow that gap. It has held a competition to try and decode gender issues and empower young refugees to break the glass ceiling. Laila Humairah went to the event and sent this report.
March 12, 2018
