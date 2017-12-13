World Share

OIC Meeting: Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu delivering opening speech

Leaders and high ranking officials from Muslim nations are in Istanbul for an emergency summit over the status of Jerusalem. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is meeting as outrage continues to simmer over President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at the summit's opening, calling for international recognition of the 1967 borders between Israel and Palestine.