World Share

Sanctions hitting North Korea’s poor

The United Nations says sanctions targeting North Korea have the potential to block its food aid, which the organisation calls a lifeline to millions of starving people. A decades-long famine has left many North Koreans without enough to eat, and as the country heads deeper into winter, temperatures are plunging. Relief officials warn that the international community may need to reassess how it's trying to stop Pyongyang's weapons programme, without affecting the poor.