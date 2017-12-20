POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Shape of Water: A 'love letter' to Hollywood's overlooked movie genre
As a genre, fantasy has often been snubbed by Hollywood directors. Despite that, director Guillermo del Toro has embraced the world of fantasy creating movies like Pan's Labyrinth and Cronos. His latest film, The Shape of Water, is being described as a re-imagining of Beauty and The Beast, and is a favourite for the upcoming Oscars race. We take a look at del Toro's love letter to these often overlooked films.
December 20, 2017
