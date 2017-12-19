BizTech Share

Money Talks: SenseTime becomes Hong Kong first $1B startup

SenseTime has become the first Hong Kong start-up to be valued at a billion dollars. It has successfully managed to negotiate obstacles, like funding difficulties and entrenched monopolies that some argue have been killing the city's start-up scene. Those problems though maybe about to change and with it, the face of Hong Kong's entrepreneurialism. That's if the government and some key figures can get their way, as Joel Flynn reports.