Money Talks: China’s demand for copper led to rise in prices
06:49
BizTech
Chileans are set to have a new president and despite being the wealthiest country in South America. People are worried about an economic crisis like those elsewhere in Latin America. The markets tumbled after the first round of elections in November 2017. But the price of copper, country’s key mineral, has seen a steady rise. Interview with Peter Major, Head of Mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions.
December 19, 2017
