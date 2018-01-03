World Share

Kazakhstan’s reforms?

Kazakhstan's President has been in power since 1991. And Nursultan Nazarbayev likely sees himself as somewhat of a popular leader. At the last election he won more than 97% of the vote. But with the country in the midst of an economic crisis, many see that result as a little unusual. Critics say Nazarbayev is becoming increasingly authoritarian, and accuse him of suppressing dissent, whether it’s the media or political opposition. But at the start of the year, he surprised many by promising reforms, including devolving some of his power to the parliament. So, has there been much progress?