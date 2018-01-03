Christians in Bethlehem say Trump’s decision to move the US embassy spoiled Christmas | Strait Talk

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Christians in Bethlehem say Trump's decision to move the US embassy spoiled Christmas
Christians in Bethlehem say Trump's decision to move the US embassy spoiled Christmas
For the world's nearly 2 billion plus Christians, the final weeks of the year are a special time and there is no place more special than here in the Palestinian town of Bethlehem - believed to the birthplace of Jesus of Nazareth 2000 years ago. It's where some of Christianity's oldest traditions are found - so it's not unusual the city and the walls that surround it have become an expression of resistance against the occupation. And now Bethlehem is united in condemning Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem - as Courtney Kealy explains
January 3, 2018
