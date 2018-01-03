World Share

Aymen Odeh member of the Israeli Knesset speaks on the aftermath of Trump's Jerusalem announcement

The story of Arab Israelis had been one of shrinking demographics since 1948. Once Arab majority areas saw their numbers dwindle as the Jewish population of Israel expanded. Unable to fully identify with the majority of Israelis along cultural, linguistic and religious lines, Arab-Israelis also found themselves at odds with the millions of Palestinians in the occupied territories. And that crisis of identity for Israeli-Arabs has played out at all levels. Ayman Odeh a member of the Israeli Knesset speaks about the difficulty of being identified both as an Israeli and an Arab at the same time.