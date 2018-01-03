POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aymen Odeh member of the Israeli Knesset speaks on the aftermath of Trump's Jerusalem announcement
04:42
World
Aymen Odeh member of the Israeli Knesset speaks on the aftermath of Trump's Jerusalem announcement
The story of Arab Israelis had been one of shrinking demographics since 1948. Once Arab majority areas saw their numbers dwindle as the Jewish population of Israel expanded. Unable to fully identify with the majority of Israelis along cultural, linguistic and religious lines, Arab-Israelis also found themselves at odds with the millions of Palestinians in the occupied territories. And that crisis of identity for Israeli-Arabs has played out at all levels. Ayman Odeh a member of the Israeli Knesset speaks about the difficulty of being identified both as an Israeli and an Arab at the same time.
January 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?