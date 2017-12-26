POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Singapore Airlines offers ultra-luxury suites
Money Talks: Singapore Airlines offers ultra-luxury suites
The year end is peak season for air travel around the world. The Asia-Pacific airline industry hopes to ride that wave and is expected to see profits grow by more than 8% to $9 billion in 2018. Some, including Singapore Airlines, plan to boost earnings by adding a touch of glitz to their planes. Sandy Huang takes a closer look and TRT World Correspondent Joseph Hayat brings his analysis on the aviation industry.
December 26, 2017
