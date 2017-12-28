POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Influential names accused of sexual misconduct in 2017
Money Talks: Influential names accused of sexual misconduct in 2017
It began with one name, the Hollywood producer, and seemingly untouchable Harvey Weinstein. But by the end of the year, not only had he fallen from grace, many other big names in Hollywood, the business world and politics had been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct. 2017 was the year to shine a spotlight on an issue which many women say has been going on for years. Frances Read looks at how the "Weinstein effect" may have changed corporate culture forever.
December 28, 2017
