Money Talks: Japanese firms involved in quality scandals in 2017

Japan is currently enjoying its longest stretch of economic growth in more than two decades with GDP expected to come in at 1.9% for 2017. But the headline numbers are not enough to divert attention from a slew of scandals that have shaken confidence in corporate governance in the country. Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, Dean at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, brings his analysis.