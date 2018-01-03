How Turkey formed new alliances in 2017 | Strait Talk

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's foreign policy had significant shift in 2017. Its six decade long alliance with NATO was shaken. EU officials often traded barbs with their Turkish counterparts. Relations with the US also saw a new low, due in part by Washington's continued support for the PKK-linked YPG in Syria, and a visa-row that impacted travel between the two countries. But Turkey didn't stay isolated, and instead sought new partners elsewhere as Aadel Haleem explains.
January 3, 2018
